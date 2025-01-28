Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Since 2004, Go Red for Women has raised awareness regarding the clinical care gaps of women’s greatest health threat, cardiovascular disease. Go Red addresses the evolving needs of women at every age, stage, and season of their lives as a trusted source for relevant, credible, and equitable health solutions. As the milestones of a woman’s life change, so do her unique risks for developing cardiovascular disease.

Heart health isn’t just numbers and tests, self-discipline, and denial. It’s also about feelings, focus, and balance. Today, women are juggling more than ever, and are tired. We’re stressed, navigating work, family, keeping the balls in the air, and waking daily to an ever-growing mental to-do list, rarely prioritizing their own health.

It’s no secret that women have been underrepresented, undertreated, and undercounted. While many women feel unseen or abandoned, one source of support women can count on is one another. Women have an unmatched ability to connect with one another for information, motivation, inspiration, and change.

Women motivate each other, educate each other, inspire each other, we are deep wired for connection. When we Go Red for each other, we create a paradigm shift that moves away from using health issues to create community to build communities that foster better health. We’re in the midst of a health revolution and our charge is clear. Together, we can ensure that every woman is counted and that no one has to go it alone. It’s time to Go Red for health, to Go Red for life, to Go Red for good, to Go Red for Women.

To register for the Go Red for Women luncheon on February 25 at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, visit Heart.org/GoRedBuffalo.