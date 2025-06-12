Buffalo, NY – June 9, 2005 – On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Western New York Independent Living, Inc. (WNYIL), in partnership with VOICE Buffalo and Fruit of the City, is proud to present a public forum for the upcoming Buffalo Mayoral Democratic Primary. “Meet the Candidates Day” will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the WNYIL office, located at 3108 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214.

This hybrid event invites community members to engage with the Democratic primary candidates both in-person and virtually. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from candidates about their platforms, priorities, and plans for the future of Buffalo. The forum encourages an open dialogue between candidates and voters, empowering the public to make informed decisions at the polls.

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube to ensure broad access:

Registration is required for both in-person and Zoom attendance.

To register or for more information, please contact Tracy LeBlanc at 716-836-0822 ext. 166 or tleblanc@wnyil.org.

About WNY Independent Living:

WNY Independent Living, Inc. Family of Agencies is an intercultural, civil rights organization that advances the quality of life for all people of any age and disability through community change activities, empowerment programs, independent living services, community-based programs, fiscal intermediary services, and family supports. Directed, led, and staffed by a majority of people with disabilities , WNYIL is dedicated to cultivating a hospitable environment that actively seeks community partnerships to eliminate barriers, facilitate transportation and promote employment. Website: www.wnyil.org.