Sanborn, New York, 4/1/23 – Women United of Greater Niagara will officially begin their Annual Baby Supply Drive on Saturday April 1. Donations of baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula (Enfamil) and new baby clothes can be dropped off at the United Way of Greater Niagara office, located at 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2, throughout the month.

Goods collected during the drive will benefit Lockport CareNet Pregnancy Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids, and Catholic Charities’ Women, Infants & Children Support Program of Niagara County.

Women United will also hold their annual membership social on Wednesday, May 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Brickyard Brewing Company (423 Center Street, Lewiston, NY). The event is free to attend and will include a cash bar as well as the opportunity to meet and speak with other members. In addition, Confetti Cottage will be on site for attendees to shop their unique mix of handbags, jewelry, scarves and accessories.

To RSVP for the social, please contact Joanne Beaton at jbeaton@financialguide.com or call the United Way of Greater Niagara at (716) 731-4580.

About Women United of Greater Niagara

Women United of Greater Niagara is an influential group of community-minded women who work with United Way of Greater Niagara to improve lives and build a better future for the Niagara community. At the same time, they work to inspire and bring value to women. For more information on becoming a member, please call the United Way office at (716) 731-4580.