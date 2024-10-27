By Judith Fales

Identical twins are ideal subjects for clinical studies because their DNA is identical. And, if both twins were raised in the same environment at the same time, it can be assumed that any differences found between them at the end of a study were a result of variables introduced by the researchers.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment is a 2024 series streaming on Netflix. It documents an 8-week study led by Professor Christopher D. Gardner of Stanford University, who wanted to see what would happen if he put identical twins on opposing diets — omnivore and vegan, in terms of how it would affect their health.

Each twin underwent extensive medical testing and measurements both before and after the study to assess their body weight and composition, fitness, bone density, blood pressure, urine, cholesterol, glucose, and digestive tract microbes. All were provided with meals for the first four weeks but had to prepare their own during the second four weeks. At the conclusion of the study, Dr. Gardner found that twins who had followed a vegan diet experienced a 10% to 15% drop in LDL cholesterol, a 25% drop in insulin, and a 3% drop in body weight after 8 weeks, and had an increase in good bacteria in the digestive system. Most of the participants lost some weight and some visceral fat, which wraps around our organs and can lead to diabetes and other health problems.

The funders and study director were surprised to find changes in the short 8-week period during which the study took pace, concluding that what we put in our mouths is more important than anything else in determining our health.

The Netflix documentary featured four pairs of twins, including John and Jevon Whittington from Buffalo, New York. Both were enrolled in nursing programs at D’Youville University, learned about the study from a Facebook ad, and decided to contribute to science by participating. John was randomly assigned the vegan diet and Jevon the carnivore diet. Both gained muscle. Neither have become vegans, but have made some important changes to their diet. Both try to eat wild caught fish, which has less fat and disease than farmed fish, and less red meat. As far as their overall advice, Jevon says, “Eat all in moderation. Keep up with fitness and you can add extra carbs. Put in the effort and stay focused.” John says, “Educate yourself and respect the traditions of your culture.”

John and Jevon’s dad worked as a pro-body builder prior to pursuing a career in communications. Their mom and older sister are nurses. Both have been working out since they were young boys. They are the same height and nearly the same weight. John works at ECMC and Jevon at Roswell Park. They are multi-talented and have a band called JFW, which features R&B and rap, and can be found on all streaming platforms.

