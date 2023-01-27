Your heart may be older than you are, according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The study determined that three out of four adults in the U.S. have hearts that are seven years older than they should be, placing them at an increased risk for heart attacks and stroke. The CDC explains that heart age is the calculated age of a person’s cardiovascular system based on his or her risk factors, such as having high blood pressure, diabetes, being obese, and being a smoker.

The study, which used risk factors of data collected from every state in the U.S., found that 69 million adults between the ages of 30 and 74 have heart ages greater than their actual age. Additionally, millions of adults in their 40s and 50s have high blood pressure, and more than 35 million are smokers. The study also found that heart age varies by race/ethnicity, gender, region, and other sociodemographic characteristics.

Other findings were:

The average heart age for adult men is 8 years older than their chronological age, compared to 5 years older for women.

Heart age is greater than chronological age for all race and ethnic groups, but is highest among African American men and women, at an average of 11 years older for both.

Excess heart age increases with age and decreases with greater education and household income for all people.

Individuals interested in getting an estimate of their heart age can visit the Heart Foundation at www.heartfoundation.org.au/heart-age-calculator. Adults also are urged to speak with their physicians about their risk for heart disease and what they can do to lower that risk.