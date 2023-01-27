By Jennifer Segal (www.onceuponachef.com)

inspired by Bon Appétit

Servings: 4, Total Time: 30 Minutes, plus 1 hour to marinate

Ingredients:

1½ pounds (or four 6-ounce pieces) salmon, skin on or off

6 tablespoons Thai Sweet Chili Sauce (best quality, such as Mae Ploy or Thai Kitchen)

3 tablespoons soy sauce (use gluten-free if needed)

1 tablespoon peeled and finely grated fresh ginger

2 scallions, green parts only, finely sliced

Instructions:

Set the oven rack 5-6 inches from the top and preheat the broiler.

Make the marinade by combining the sweet chili sauce, soy sauce and ginger in a shallow baking dish. Spoon ¼ cup of the marinade into a small dish and set aside (this will be the sauce for the cooked fish). Add the salmon fillets, skin side up, to the remaining marinade and marinate for 1 hour in refrigerator.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer the salmon fillets to the prepared baking sheet, skin side down, and drizzle a bit of the marinade over top. Go easy — you don’t want it to pool too much on the baking sheet because it will burn in the oven.

Broil the salmon for 6-10 minutes, or until browned in spots and almost opaque in the center. Transfer the salmon to a serving platter and pour the reserved sauce over top. Garnish with scallions and serve.

Nutrition per serving: Calories: 391; Fat: 23g, Sat. Fat: 5g; Carbohydrates: 7g; Sugar: 3g; Fiber: 2g; Protein: 37g; Sodium: 1108mg; Cholesterol: 94mg