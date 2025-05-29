June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month. The month was developed to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, which is considered a historical tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

The LGBTQ community continues to face challenges, but there is much to celebrate as well. Locations across the country can make this month of the year one that is extra-special for those who identify as LGBTQ, as well as their supportive friends and family.

Display rainbow flags around town.

The pride symbol is the rainbow flag, which was created by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978. The colors of the flag symbolize key messages. Red is symbolic of life, orange is symbolic of healing, yellow is sunshine, green is nature, blue means harmony, and purple represents spirit. In flags that feature eight colors, hot pink represents attraction to femininity and turquoise means magic/art. Various pride flags have been altered to honor specific identities within the community.

Support business owners.

In April 2025, a doughnut shop in Matawan, New Jersey, made the news when a man removed the pride flag displayed at the front of the store and engaged in additional inappropriate behavior. Customers rallied behind the business owner in subsequent days, helping him sell out his stock. Customers can support LGBTQ-owned businesses by shopping and making recommendations to others to do the same.

Make support of the community known.

Recent research by Skift indicates that the LGBTQ travel market has grown exponentially, representing more than $218 billion worldwide. It’s estimated that the LGBTQ community spends 10% of its purchasing power on travel and will select destinations where they feel welcomed and supported. Towns and cities can roll out the red carpet to LGBTQ travelers and showcase that they stand with them.

Highlight influential LGBTQ individuals throughout history.

Local communities can use the month of June to spread the word about key figures who have had profound impacts, such as Marsha P. Johnson, Sally Ride, RuPaul, Harvey Milk, and many others. Telling their stories in print, through social media or elsewhere can inspire others.

Host and attend a parade or rally.

Parades are a popular way to celebrate Pride Month. Community leaders can organize a parade through their towns, and others can be allies by attending and supporting the people in their hometowns.

Buffalo celebrates Gay Pride with a large parade and festival on the first Sunday of June, with the 2025 parade taking place on June 1st. The parade starts on Elmwood Avenue at Forest Avenue and marches south to Allen Street. Following the parade, there’s a festival at Canalside from 1 to 7 pm with various activities, food, and live performances. Proceeds from the parade and festival support Evergreen Health and its affiliates, helping fund health care programs and services for the Western New York LGBTQ+ community. Learn more at buffalopride.org.