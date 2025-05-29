Courtesy of Silver Lining Speech Pathology

The ability to communicate is easily taken for granted. “Effective communication skills do not necessarily last a lifetime, and many people can develop difficulties with understanding words, speaking, reading, or writing,” says Amy Rust, owner and founder of Silver Lining Speech Pathology.

According to Rust, “Aphasia is the loss or impairment of language caused by damage to the areas of the brain responsible for language.” Johns Hopkins Medicine says that aphasia can occur at any age, but more often affects those over the age of 65. Many people are unfamiliar with aphasia, but it can be helpful to learn more about this condition. Here are seven things to know about aphasia, courtesy of Johns Hopkins, The National Aphasia Association, and Silver Lining Speech Pathology.

Aphasia is caused by damage to the language-dominant side of the brain, which is usually the left side. Stroke is one of the biggest contributors to the onset of aphasia. Other brain injuries, such as head trauma, brain tumors, or infections in the brain also may cause aphasia. Aphasia may be mild or so severe it makes communication with an affected person difficult. The condition can affect mainly a single aspect of language, such as the ability to name objects or complete sentences. More often, though, it affects multiple aspects of communication. There are three main types of aphasia. Broca aphasia is sometimes called an expressive aphasia. People can communicate, but may eliminate words from their language, resulting in short, meaningful sentences. They usually can understand some speech of others. Wernicke aphasia is sometimes called receptive aphasia. People with this type speak in long, confusing sentences with extra words. They usually have difficulty understanding others’ speech. Those with global aphasia have trouble with understanding and speaking. Aphasia is more common than Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, or muscular dystrophy. Despite this, many people have never heard of the condition. Improvement of conditions for those experiencing aphasia may be slow. Some people may improve over a period of years and even decades. If symptoms last longer than two or three months after a stroke, a complete recovery is improbable. Speech-language therapy, use of computers or pictures to express oneself, and group therapy often are treatment options.

“Aphasia can be frustrating and scary for a patient and their loved ones. Depending on which areas of the brain are affected, a treatment and therapy plan can be adapted to the person’s specific needs,” says Rust.

Aphasia treatment is primarily offered through speech therapy, focusing on regaining communication skills and learning compensatory strategies. Locally, Silver Lining Speech Pathology specializes in treating communication disorders related to neurological conditions in the comfort of patients’ homes. Learn more about services offered at Silver Lining Speech Pathology by visiting www.silverliningslp.com, or call Amy Rust directly at 716-245-5891.