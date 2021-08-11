This year, Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum’s annual Touch A Truck event returns! The Western New York community is invited to come and join in the fun at Canalside on August 28th from 10 AM-3 PM.

Over 50 trucks will be parked around Canalside for a fun outdoor event for the whole family. Thanks to M&T Bank and Dunn Tire, children can explore construction, utility, and first responder vehicles; honk the horn of a firetruck or sit in the driver’s seat of the pink cement truck mixer – all for free! Families can meet special guests; participate and enjoy engaging activities and go home with some fun giveaways and prizes! Plus, enjoy some delicious BBQ from Fat Bob’s food truck.

The day starts with a sensory hour from 10 AM-11 AM for our friends who are sensitive to loud noises!

Fisher-Price will be on site with their Rescue Heroes Fire Truck; families can pick out a prop and strike a pose in one of their selfie stations. Be sure to say “hi” to the Cast & Play Crew as they sign up little ones to be the star of the next Fisher-Price package!

Tripi’s Landscaping will have a fun activity station where children can get their hands dirty with a planting activity and then honk the horn of the landscaping vehicles.

The fun continues inside the museum. There will be storytelling, car-painting, and other fun activities in the museum’s Art Studio and Tinkering Tank; Scavenger Hunt with prizes, sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield; a photo station for families in which they can take home a picture to remember the day; and other on-the-spot activities throughout the museum and more surprises.

Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More states, “We are honored to be able to offer the community fun, immersive activities that are free for everyone to enjoy. Touch A Truck is one of our favorite events, the joy and excitement on children’s faces when they get to sit in the driver seat of a fire-truck or learn, first-hand, about construction vehicles, is everything!”

While registration is not required to attend Touch A Truck outside at Canalside for free, those planning to go into the museum and participate in the activities inside do require a ticket. Those planning to go into the museum that day are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time as this will be a sellout event.