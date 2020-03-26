As our communities navigate the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), BryLin Behavioral Health System is dedicated to taking care of all their patients, associates and physicians across their system. BryLin has taken every step to protect the staff and recipients during this health crisis.

The situation with COVID-19 is changing seemingly hour to hour, and BryLin is making thoughtful and rapid decisions to prepare for all scenarios, with safety as the top priority. As of now, both BryLin Hospital, in Buffalo, and the BryLin Behavioral Health Center, in Williamsville, are OPEN and accepting new patients.

BryLin Hospital has implemented numerous preventative measures, as recommended by public health authorities. So far BryLin Hospital has stopped visitation for all patients. Instead, they are using video-visitng via Facetime and Skype for patients to keep in touch with their loved ones. They have hand washing stations and accessibility to disinfectants for all employees to continuously wash hands and disinfect equipment and they have increased the frequency of cleaning high touch areas.

BryLin Hospital has implemented an approved screening process in the Admissions Department, techniques provided by the CDC, to exclude compromised recipients meeting the CDC criteria. BryLin Hospital is utilizing screening measures, for everyone coming into the buildings, looking for any symptoms consistent with the CDC guidelines.

As of Monday March 23rd, the BryLin Behavioral Health Center (outpatient clinics for mental health and substance use disorders in Williamsville) is offering counseling and medication management appointments via telemedicine. Individual and group sessions are now conducted by phone and both clinics are screening new patients by calling the respective clinic directly. No one will be see in the clinic. New and existing patients are encouraged to call with any questions.

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, BryLin has prioritized the safety of staff and patients. BryLin Behavioral Health System is accepting new patients at all locations by calling (716) 886-8200. Please visit the website at www.brylin.com for updates and more information.