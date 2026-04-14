Buffalo, NY – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States are preventable. Nationally, Black women are about three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes. In New York state, that disparity widens further, with Black women five times more likely to experience pregnancy-related death, underscoring the urgent need to address maternal health inequities.

In recognition of Black Maternal Health Week, observed from April 11 to 17, Univera Healthcare is highlighting its partnership with Calming Nature Doula Center, a Buffalo-based, Black-led organization that provides culturally responsive birth and postpartum support to families across Western New York. The collaboration reflects Univera Healthcare’s commitment to improving maternal health outcomes for everyone through trusted, community-based care.

Why Black-Led Doula Care Matters

“Calming Nature Doula Center’s doulas are rooted in the communities they serve,” said Lorna Fitzpatrick, MD, VP of medical affairs and senior medical director at Univera Healthcare. “Their shared lived experience and cultural connection build trust, reduce fear, and help families make informed decisions. That combination improves the birthing experience and supports safer outcomes for moms and babies.” “Calming Nature Doula Center’s doulas are rooted in the communities they serve,” said Lorna Fitzpatrick, MD, VP of medical affairs and senior medical director at Univera Healthcare. “Their shared lived experience and cultural connection build trust, reduce fear, and help families make informed decisions. That combination improves the birthing experience and supports safer outcomes for moms and babies.”

Evidence from nonprofit research and policy organizations shows that doula care is associated with lower cesarean delivery rates, reduced risk of preterm birth, higher postpartum care engagement, and lower odds of postpartum depression and anxiety.

Doulas provide continuous, non-clinical support that strengthens communication, promotes self-advocacy, and builds trust during pregnancy, labor, and postpartum care. This support is especially meaningful for families navigating systemic barriers and bias within the health care system.

“When doulas share culture, language, and lived experience with families, it shifts the dynamic,” said Shannon Johns, CD (DONA), CLC, founder and executive director of Calming Nature Doula Center. “We see stronger self-advocacy, clearer communication with clinicians, and calmer, continuous support, leading to fewer avoidable interventions and safer experiences for both mom and baby. Our partnership with Univera Healthcare expands access to this critical support for families across Western New York.

About Calming Nature Doula Center

Calming Nature Doula Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality and increasing breastfeeding rates, with a focus on serving low income and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities. The center provides childbirth education, birth and postpartum doula care, lactation support, and peer groups, and offers culturally inclusive and comprehensive doula trainings throughout the year. All services are led by Black doulas whose cultural perspective helps strengthen communication and improve care experiences for moms from all backgrounds.

Nurturing Futures: Empowering Moms Initiative

In addition to providing coverage for doula support, Univera Healthcare sponsors Calming Nature Doula Center’s Nurturing Futures: Empowering Moms Initiative, serving families in Erie and Niagara Counties through a partnership with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The program strengthens breastfeeding support after hospital discharge through workshops, in-home assistance, and peer groups. A key focus is increasing breastfeeding rates by addressing cultural myths, improving access to support, and highlighting health benefits for both infants and mothers, including improved postpartum recovery and reduced cancer risk.

Coverage for Doula Support

Univera Healthcare covers doula services for eligible Medicaid Managed Care, HARP, and Essential Plan members, including:

Up to eight prenatal and postpartum doula visits

Support throughout labor and childbirth

Postpartum doula care for up to twelve months after delivery

This investment reflects Univera Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to strengthening maternal health equity and expanding community-based resources across Western New York.

To learn more about Community Investments and Partnerships through Univera Healthcare visit, www.univerahealthcare.com/community.