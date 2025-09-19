The Botanical Gardens has been transformed into a whimsical woodland forest, filled with larger-than-life animal topiaries made from plants and other natural materials set in botanical scenes that inspired a series of short stories illustrated by a local artist.

Buffalo, NY—The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is introducing a brand-new, interactive storytelling exhibit called Topiary Tales. The exhibit features larger-than-life animal topiaries set in botanical scenes that inspired a series of short stories to read along the way through the picture book adventure come-to-life. The exhibit opens on Friday, September 19 and will be open daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm through November 2 and will be filled with extra activities throughout the exhibit. The exhibit also falls during M&T Bank’s ‘Growing Back to School‘ month, which offers free admission to the Botanical Gardens for kids 12 and under every day now through September 30.

Beginning September 19, families in Western New York can enjoy a brand-new exhibit at the Botanical Gardens called Topiary Tales. The conservatory will be transformed into a whimsical woodland forest, filled with larger-than-life animal topiaries, made from plants and other natural materials, set in botanical scenes that inspired a series of short stories illustrated by local artist, Emma Roberts of KindLife Studio. The exhibit tells the wild and whimsical stories of Fox and Rabbit, Turtle and Heron, Panda, Peacock, Deer, and Bison, all while seeing the scenes from the stories in real life. Visitors are also encouraged to take home the collection of short stories with them by purchasing their very own copy of the stories in the gift shop to keep the adventure alive at home. During the exhibit, there will be Storytime readings of Topiary Tales each Saturday at 11:00am inside the new Playspace through the end of the exhibit.

The exhibit falls during ‘Growing Back to School‘, a special discount offer presented by M&T Bank where kids 12 and under will receive free admission to the Botanical Gardens for the whole month of September. Families and caretakers can bring their kids by for an after-school activity or a weekend getaway. As a part of Growing Back to School, free Seed Planting activities will be taking place each Saturday in September from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Organizers say it is also a great time to check out their new Playspace, presented by Wegmans, which is filled with opportunities for fun and learning for kids and their caretakers. This interactive exhibit encourages play, movement, and learning for young minds to grow and explore. Each play station within the exhibit is designed to teach kids about bees and pollinators from around the world through hands-on fun.

More family fun will continue during the Family Fall Fest, happening on October 25 from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Kids and families can enjoy a cozy place to show off their costumes with special photo ops, scavenger hunts, crafts, vendors, tricks, and treats.

The Botanical Gardens is open daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm and all exhibits and activities are included with admission. For the month of September admission for kids 12 and under is free and tickets for Adults are $18.00, Seniors and Students are $16, and Botanical Gardens members are always free. Admission for kids for October 1-November 2 is $9.50. Tickets can be pre-purchased online at buffalogardens.com.

