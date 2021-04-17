Jeffery Grace, M.D., has been appointed to the medical staff at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he will serve as a psychiatrist for outpatient behavioral health services. His appointment was announced by Memorial Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bojedla, M.D.

A graduate of the Wayne State University School of Medicine, Dr. Grace served a residency in Psychiatry at the University of California’s Davis Medical Center and went on to complete a research fellowship in Biological & Psychopharmacology Psychiatry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

He is currently an attending psychiatrist at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, president/physician of Buffalo’s Niagara Street Clinic and medical director of the Alba de Vida Treatment Center, also in Buffalo. In addition, he is a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Grace has been widely published in his field and has received numerous awards for excellence in practice and community service.

His professional memberships include the Western New York Psychiatric Society, American Society of Addiction Medicine, American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, American Society of Addiction Medicine and the American College of Forensic Examiners.