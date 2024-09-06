SYRACUSE, N.Y. (September 5, 2024) – As children across the region prepare to head back to school, the Upstate New York Poison Center reminds teachers, parents, and caregivers to stay vigilant about potential poison hazards. Whether at home or in the classroom, certain items can pose serious risks to children if not properly managed.

Common Back-to-School Poisons to Watch Out For

Cleaning Products 🧴: As schools ramp up cleaning efforts, make sure disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and other cleaning supplies are stored up, away, and out of sight of children. Remember, even small amounts can be dangerous if ingested or if they come in contact with skin and eyes.

Medications 💊: Medication exposures are very common in school-aged children. During the morning hustle and bustle, caregivers may unintentionally both give their child a morning dose of medication. Don’t panic if this happens; call us and we can help! Remember to teach children not to take medications on their own; they should only take medications when given by caregivers or health care providers. Remember to keep medications out of sight and out of reach, and using things like medication lock boxes may help prevent an unintentional exposure.

Button Batteries 🔋: Found in toys, remote controls, and even some electronic devices, these small batteries can be easily swallowed and cause severe internal damage. Always supervise children around devices that contain these batteries.

Key Trends from Last School Year

For all children under 12, the top three calls from a parent or caregiver we handled last school year were for:

Household cleaning products Cosmetics/personal care products Pain medicines

For teens aged 13-19, the top three were for:

Pain medicines Household cleaning products Antidepressants

A concerning trend we continue to see year after year is the rise in cannabis exposure at school. Many children were unintentionally exposed to edible cannabis products because they confused them with candy or other sweets. Talk to your children about cannabis, and its dangers, and remind small children to only eat things given to them by a trusted adult. If you have cannabis products in your home, remember safe storage techniques; these include using items like medication lock boxes for storage and keeping the product out of sight and out of reach of children.

When to Call Us

If you suspect a child has been exposed to a potentially harmful substance, don’t wait—call the Upstate New York Poison Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. Our experts are available 24/7 to provide guidance and support.

“Whether it’s a child who unintentionally swallows a cleaning product or a teacher concerned about a possible exposure in the classroom, our team is here to help,” says Jeanna Marraffa, PharmD, MPH, Clinical Director of the Upstate New York Poison Center. “During the 2023-2024 school year of the calls we received to our helpline, 855 children were exposed to a poison at school. Remember that prevention and a quick response from our team are key to keeping kids safe as they return to school.”

For more information or to schedule an interview, please get in touch with Allison Mirabito at mirabita@upstate.edu.