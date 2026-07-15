Good for the Neighborhood BUFFALO, N.Y. (July 15, 2026) – Independent Health Foundation is helping Western New Yorkers take steps toward better health this summer with the return of its signature program,. This free, community-based wellness program provides health education, resources and practical tools to communities across the region, empowering attendees to build and sustain healthy habits.

Good for the Neighborhood’s summer session, presented by Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, kicks off on Thursday, July 16 at Henry J. Kalfas Elementary School in Niagara Falls – the program’s newest location – and wraps up Saturday, August 15, at the Rural Outreach Center in East Aurora.

At every event, the Foundation will help families prepare for the upcoming school year by providing free backpacks and school supplies for children in attendance, plus other giveaways and kid-friendly activities. Sierra White, also known as The Fruit Lady, returns this session with fresh, healthy smoothie samples at select locations throughout the summer.

Health screenings are a cornerstone of this session, with University at Buffalo Sight Savers offering free eye pressure testing and vision health screenings, and ECMC Population Health providing free blood pressure checks. Together, these screenings reflect the heart of Good for the Neighborhood’s mission: meeting people where they are and giving them practical, no-cost tools to take charge of their health.

“Good for the Neighborhood gives us a chance to connect with community members who need us the most, giving them access to important health screenings, resources, and tools to support their overall health and well-being,” said Carrie Meyer, Executive Director, Independent Health Foundation. “This summer, we’re proud to support our community in two important ways—helping residents prioritize their health while also easing some of the financial stress families may have by providing free back-to-school supplies. These events are rooted in community and are made possible through the generous support of our partners and our sponsor, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.”

July and August Schedule:

Thursday, July 16th | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Henry J Kalfas Elementary School (1730 Beech Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14305)

Featuring UB Sight Savers, ECMC Population Health, health information, and kids’ activities

Thursday, July 23rd| 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

West Side Community Services (161 Vermont St., Buffalo, NY 14213)

Featuring UB Sight Savers, ECMC Population Health, health information, and kids’ activities

Thursday, July 30th | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Akron Newstead Senior Center (5691 Cummings Rd. Akron, NY 14001)

Featuring the Fruit Lady, ECMC Population Health, health information, and kids’ activities

Wednesday, August 5th | 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Westminster Community Charter School (24 Westminster Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215)

Featuring the Fruit Lady, UB Sight Savers, ECMC Population Health, health information, and kids’ activities

Thursday, August 13th | 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Lackawanna Community and Senior Center (230 Martin Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218)

Featuring ECMC Population Health, health information, and kids’ activities

Saturday, August 15th | 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Rural Outreach Center (730 Olean Rd. East Aurora, NY 14052)

Featuring UB Sight Savers, health information, and kids’ activities