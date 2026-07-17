Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – and Heart Health Risks
The American Heart Association warns smoke exposure from the current wildfires out of Canada may cause heart problems or worsen existing ones
BUFFALO, N.Y., July 16, 2026 — Smoke from Canada wildfires is rapidly drifting into the U.S. and the American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, warns that this wildfire smoke exposure may pose an increased risk for heart disease.
Several research studies have linked smoke exposure to an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest and a higher volume of visits to local emergency rooms for other cardiovascular disease-related causes.
- In research presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2023, investigators found smoke from summertime wildfires that created short-term spikes in fine particulate matter air pollution was significantly associated with same-day hospitalization for unstable chest pain in Utah.
- A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that exposure to heavy smoke during wildfires raised the risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests up to 70%. The risk was elevated among men and women, among adults 35-64 years old and in communities with lower socioeconomic status.
- Previous findings from the same research group noted that wildfire smoke exposure was associated with increased rates of emergency room visits, not just for breathing trouble, but also ischemic heart disease, irregular heart rhythm, heart failure, pulmonary embolism and stroke. ER visits increased 42% for heart attacks and 22% for ischemic heart disease within a day of exposure to dense wildfire smoke. The increase was most notable for adults age 65 and older, according the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
People with underlying cardiovascular disease risk factors may be at risk for an acute cardiovascular event when exposed to wildfire smoke.
According to the American Heart Association, recognizing the signs of a heart attack or stroke are important. You are encouraged to pay attention to your body and call 911 if you have:
- Chest discomfort. Most people having a heart attack feel discomfort in the center of the chest. It can last more than a few minutes, or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
- Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in the:
- Arms (one or both)
- Back
- Neck
- Jaw
- Stomach
- Shortness of breath. This can happen with or without chest discomfort.
- Other signs. Other possible signs include:
- Breaking out in a cold sweat
- Nausea
- Rapid or irregular heartbeat
- Feeling unusually tired
- Feeling lightheaded
Additionally, knowing and performing CPR can more than double the chance of survival in the event of a cardiac arrest.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in collaboration with other government and private agencies, offers a zip code-level tracking map of current air quality at airnow.gov. The Heart Association recommends checking that site regularly if you’re seeing signs of wildfire smoke and haze developing where you live. It’s also important to stay informed about any special alerts sent out by your local health department.
Refer to the following tips for reducing exposure to wildfire smoke:
- Stay indoors with doors and windows closed.
- Use high-efficiency air filters in air conditioning systems or portable air cleaners.
- Avoid exertion.
- Keep well hydrated.
- Consider seeking other shelter if your home does not have an air conditioner and it’s too warm to stay inside.
- Be mindful that your pets may also be affected by the smoke and bring them indoors, as well.
The American Heart Association has additional resources to help at www.heart.org.
Additional Resources:
- AHA health information: Wildfire resources
- AHA health information: Community Emergency Resources
- Follow AHA/ASA news on X @HeartNews