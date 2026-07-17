The American Heart Association warns smoke exposure from the current wildfires out of Canada may cause heart problems or worsen existing ones

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 16, 2026 — Smoke from Canada wildfires is rapidly drifting into the U.S. and the American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, warns that this wildfire smoke exposure may pose an increased risk for heart disease.

sudden cardiac arrest Several research studies have linked smoke exposure to an increased risk ofand a higher volume of visits to local emergency rooms for other cardiovascular disease-related causes.

In research

A study Journal of the American Heart Association

Previous findings from the same research group noted that wildfire smoke exposure was associated with increased rates of emergency room visits, not just for breathing trouble, but also ischemic heart disease, irregular heart rhythm, heart failure, pulmonary embolism and stroke. ER visits increased 42% for heart attacks and 22% for ischemic heart disease within a day of exposure to dense wildfire smoke. The increase was most notable for adults age 65 and older, according the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association

People with underlying cardiovascular disease risk factors may be at risk for an acute cardiovascular event when exposed to wildfire smoke.

signs of a heart attack or stroke According to the American Heart Association, recognizing theare important. You are encouraged to pay attention to your body and call 911 if you have:

Chest discomfort. Most people having a heart attack feel discomfort in the center of the chest. It can last more than a few minutes, or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Most people having a heart attack feel discomfort in the center of the chest. It can last more than a few minutes, or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain. Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in the: Arms (one or both) Back Neck Jaw Stomach

Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in the: Shortness of breath. This can happen with or without chest discomfort.

This can happen with or without chest discomfort. Other signs. Other possible signs include: Breaking out in a cold sweat Nausea Rapid or irregular heartbeat Feeling unusually tired Feeling lightheaded

Other possible signs include:

knowing and performing CPR Additionally,can more than double the chance of survival in the event of a cardiac arrest.

airnow.gov The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in collaboration with other government and private agencies, offers a zip code-level tracking map of current air quality at. The Heart Association recommends checking that site regularly if you’re seeing signs of wildfire smoke and haze developing where you live. It’s also important to stay informed about any special alerts sent out by your local health department.

Refer to the following tips for reducing exposure to wildfire smoke:

Stay indoors with doors and windows closed.

Use high-efficiency air filters in air conditioning systems or portable air cleaners.

Avoid exertion.

Keep well hydrated.

Consider seeking other shelter if your home does not have an air conditioner and it’s too warm to stay inside.

Be mindful that your pets may also be affected by the smoke and bring them indoors, as well.

www.heart.org The American Heart Association has additional resources to help at

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