Buffalo, NY—The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens welcomes visitors to celebrate the most romantic month of the year for their popular Love Week, happening February 6-15 both during the day and in the evenings. Love Week attendees will enjoy a beautiful Orchid Exhibit for a romantic, flower-filled visit.

Love Week returns for its fourth year of celebrating all things love— whether it be love for a friend, family, significant other, or plants. This popular time at the Botanical Gardens invites Western New Yorkers to visit the Botanical Gardens during the day or at night as a way to celebrate and make memories with their loved ones. The popular Orchid Exhibit is on display, and the conservatory is filled with over 2,000 brightly colored orchids, making for an unforgettable and beautiful atmosphere to share with loved ones. In the evening, enjoy bright, mesmerizing lights that complement and highlight the beautiful orchid flowers.

During the week, visitors can experience the Orchid Exhibit every day from 10:00am to 4:00pm or under magical lighting during the evening from 6:00pm to 9:30pm for Orchids After Dark. Those that come during the day will have a bright and intimate look at the orchids, and those that come during the evening will have a more dramatic and moody view of the orchids that are highlighted with dazzling twinkle lights. With over 2,000 orchids on display and thousands of magical lights bathing them in brilliant colors, this is a must-see.

Love Week kicked off on Thursday, February 6 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. A second Thurs-Date Night will take place on Thursday, February 13 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm for those looking for a Galentine’s date or an early Valentine’s day celebration. Thurs-Date Nights include a glass of wine or beer from the Buffalo Bubble Bar as well as charcuterie, crudites and hors d’oeuvres from The Grazeful Gatherer. Pre-purchased tickets are required for this event and the price is $45.00 per person.

Then, Love is Love Night, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community will take place on Wednesday, February 12 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm. Joining the celebration will be local partners Glys, Niagara Pride Center, SoberOneSix, and the Pride Center of Western New York. There will also be two drag shows throughout the night featuring Willa DeWhisp, Jojo Zahoe, Mary Jane Price , and Bleu Darlin’ with music by Lydvicious. The first show will begin at 7:00pm and the second show will begin at 8:30pm. Love is Love Night is included with admission to Orchids After Dark.

Lastly, the most romantic event returns with Courses in the Conservatory on Valentine’s Day. Attendees will enjoy a four-course progressive meal by Salvatore’s as they eat and drink their way through the twelve tropical greenhouses. This upscale dining experience is like no other in Buffalo as guests will dine among thousands of tropical plants and blooming orchids. Tickets include the four-course meal, an open bar, a champagne toast, live music, and the Orchids After Dark exhibit. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at buffalogardens.com. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, February 11.

The Orchid Exhibit is open daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm now through March 9 and tickets prices are $18 for adults, $16.00 for seniors (62+) and students (13+ with ID), $9.50 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket. Botanical Garden Members are also free. Orchids After Dark is open on February 1, 7-8, 11, 15-18, 21-22, 27-28, and March 1 and 8 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm.Tickets for Orchids After Dark are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors (62+) and students (13+ with ID), $10 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket.

