American Heart Association’s Buffalo STEM Goes Red™, part of its Go Red for Women® movement, introduces students to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and connects students with female industry leaders

BUFFALO, NY, February 7, 2025 — Today’s economy and tomorrow’s well-being depend on innovations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), but a troubling gap exists when it comes to women in STEM occupations. Women make up almost half of employment across non-STEM occupations but just over 29% of the STEM workforce. That’s why the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, is bringing Go Red for Women®’s STEM Goes Red to Buffalo. STEM Goes Red addresses the underrepresentation of women in STEM and inspires young women to pursue rewarding careers in STEM fields.

Buffalo STEM Goes Red brings to life stimulating and impactful careers in STEM and gives participating students access to leading employers, local experts and an insider look at what a career in STEM could entail. The American Heart Association thanks local sponsors The Jacobs Institute, Catholic Health and Thermo Fisher Scientific and in-kind donor Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at University at Buffalo for making this event possible. This year, the STEM Goes Red event coincided with National Wear Red Day, which raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

“STEM Goes Red draws on the American Heart Association’s strong legacy of science, education and discovery, offering an immersive experience that propels young women into this exciting world,” said Linda Walleshauser, co-chairwoman of Buffalo Go Red for Women and senior human resources advisor at EBC HR & Payroll Solutions, Inc. “By ensuring a new generation of female scientists, doctors, inventors and changemakers, we’re taking critical steps to secure their future as well as our own.”

“There is a troubling gender gap, not only in research, but also in STEM professionals,” said Casey Demarco, co-chairwoman of Buffalo Go Red for Women and executive director at Wells Fargo. “With this event, we are empowering young women to pursue fruitful careers while arming them with the tools and resources they need to live long and healthy lives and allowing them to be leaders for health change in their communities.”

The Buffalo STEM Goes Red event brought students from Research Laboratory High School (PS366), Health Sciences Charter School and Math, Science and Technology Preparatory School (PS197) to the Behling Simulation Center at Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and The Jacobs Institute. Students spent the morning in simulation sessions at Behling Simulation Center in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB. The afternoon was spent at The Jacobs Institute listening to a panel discussion featuring local women in STEM, participating in additional simulation sessions and learning more about STEM career opportunities.

“STEM Goes Red is a vital initiative because it opens doors for young women to explore careers in science, technology and other areas,” said Pam Marcucci, vice president of programs at The Jacobs Institute. “By inspiring the next generation of female leaders in STEM, we’re helping to build a more equitable future, where everyone has the opportunity to innovate and create solutions that can change the world.”

Of 100 female students working toward a bachelor’s degree, only three will work in a STEM job 10 years after graduation[2], leading to persistent disparities in women’s health. By equipping and inspiring young women to pursue STEM careers, we can ensure women are represented in critical sectors that impact health and well-being such as healthcare, research and technology.

The American Heart Association’s STEM Goes Red launched in 2017 as part of the Go Red for Women® movement. For more than 20 years, Go Red for Women has served as a catalyst for change, improving women’s lives by advancing equitable research and care, advocating for inclusive health policies and raising awareness of women’s No. 1 health threat—cardiovascular disease.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. For more information about the Buffalo Go Red for Women movement, contact Justin King at Justin.King@Heart.org, Shannon Cercone at Shannon.Cercone@Heart.org or visit Heart.org/GoRedBuffalo.