Buffalo Together Invites Community to Learn and Engage at Upcoming Information Session

Buffalo Together is a community-driven organization that addresses the impact of structural racism and fostering racial justice, and invites you to a press conference and community information session on February 26th, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Elm Christian Fellowship, located at 70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo, NY.

Buffalo Together was formed in response to the tragic events of May 14, 2022, when a massacre on the East Side of Buffalo claimed the lives of 10 Black individuals and injured three others. This heartbreaking incident underscored the deep-rooted issues of structural racism and segregation that have historically plagued the East Side, making it a target for such violence. In the wake of this tragedy, Buffalo Together emerged as a coalition of community leaders committed to being pattern-shifters, healers, and agents of change. The organization focuses on addressing the conditions resulting from long-standing structural racism and the lack of investment that have harmed communities of color and stifled growth on the East Side.

This event represents a crucial step in engaging the community and fostering collaboration to achieve these goals. Attendees will be able to enjoy refreshments, engage with community leaders, and hear about upcoming opportunities to support local projects and initiatives.

All community members, media representatives, and anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information about the event or to register, contact Mercedes Wilson at 716-930-9345 or RSVP online.

Buffalo Together is a community-based organization committed to addressing the impacts of structural racism and fostering racial justice in Buffalo, NY. Through collaboration, advocacy, and empowerment, Buffalo Together aims to create lasting change and support the revitalization of East Side neighborhoods. Learn more at Buffalotogetherfund.org.