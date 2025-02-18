Kaming brings her decades-long cancer center fundraising experience to Buffalo community

Kaming is a recognized national leader in advancement efforts in cancer

Role will oversee grateful patient and development programs and initiatives

Foundation also promoted Tammy Lightcap to Vice President of Finance and Operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Roswell Park Alliance Foundation is proud to announce the hiring of Kate Kaming into a newly created role for the organization. Kaming will serve as the Vice President for Development for the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and the Senior Executive Director for Grateful Patient Philanthropy for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Kaming comes to Roswell Park with 20 years of development experience including more than 10 years specifically in the cancer sphere. She is a recognized national leader in advancement efforts in the cancer field and most recently served as the Senior Director of Cancer Development at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York overseeing cancer institute fundraising at nine centers in Northwell’s health system.

This newly created role will lead the creation, implementation and management of a grateful patient fundraising program for Roswell Park in partnership with physicians, in addition to overseeing ongoing development programs and initiatives run by the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

As part of this expanded effort, the Alliance Foundation has also promoted Tammy Lightcap to Vice President of Finance and Operations for the nonprofit organization. Lightcap has worked at the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation for more than 25 years, most recently holding the position of Senior Director of Finance & Operations.

“We are excited to welcome Kate to Roswell Park and congratulate Tammy on her elevated role,” said Cindy Eller, the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Executive Director. “Kate has an incredible track record of proven successes in principal and major gifts, strategic marketing, prospect development and more. She is passionate about our mission to end cancer, and we believe she has the perfect skill set to lead our foundation with compassion, innovation and a commitment to excellence. Tammy has been a pillar at the Alliance Foundation and it’s a natural fit to establish Tammy as a trusted leader as we continue to grow and expand.”

“It is a great honor to join the Roswell Park team. My father grew up in Buffalo and my grandfather was a small business owner on Hertel Avenue so I have an intimate understanding of how important Roswell Park is to this community,” explained Kaming, incoming Vice President. “I look forward to supporting our clinicians and researchers as they transform the landscape of cancer care and as Roswell Park establishes itself as a global leader in cell and gene therapy. I know that at the heart of our organization is our compassionate care for our patients.”

Kaming currently serves on the National Association of Cancer Center Development Offices (NACCDO) Board of Directors, is the co-chair of member service, has led the programming committee for NACCDO’s national conference as well as formerly chairing the mentorship program which grew significantly under her leadership.

Prior to her time at Northwell Health, she worked in development for Stony Brook Cancer Center and Planned Parenthood. Kaming earned her Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of California, Berkeley. Outside of her professional development career, Kate owned and operated her own yoga practice and retail business for eight years.