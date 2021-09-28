By Jennifer Segal (OnceUponAChef.com)

This easy-to-make butternut squash soup with sweet potatoes, apples, and warm spices has all the tastes of the Fall season in a bowl.

Ingredients: Serves 6-8

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups roughly chopped yellow onions

2 pounds pre-cut butternut squash

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

8 cups chicken broth

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tart but sweet apple, such as Fuji or Honeycrisp, cored, peeled, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground mace

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions: