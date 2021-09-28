By Jennifer Segal (OnceUponAChef.com)
This easy-to-make butternut squash soup with sweet potatoes, apples, and warm spices has all the tastes of the Fall season in a bowl.
Ingredients: Serves 6-8
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups roughly chopped yellow onions
2 pounds pre-cut butternut squash
2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
8 cups chicken broth
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tart but sweet apple, such as Fuji or Honeycrisp, cored, peeled, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground mace
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup heavy cream
Instructions:
- Melt the butter over medium heat in a large pot. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add the butternut squash, sweet potatoes, chicken broth, salt, and pepper, bring to a boil, and then cover and reduce the heat to low; simmering until vegetables are very tender, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat.
- Add the diced apple and honey to the soup and mix with a handheld blender until it is smooth and creamy, and pour the blended soup into a clean pot.
- Stir in the cinnamon, mace, nutmeg, and heavy cream. Bring to a simmer, taste, and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
- To thicken the soup, simmer over low heat until desired consistency is reached. The soup thickens as it cools so, if necessary, add a bit of water to thin it back to desired consistency. The soup can be frozen for up to 3 months!
