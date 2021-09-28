By on September 28, 2021   /   All Articles, Recipes   /   Leave a comment
By Jennifer Segal (OnceUponAChef.com)

This easy-to-make butternut squash soup with sweet potatoes, apples, and warm spices has all the tastes of the Fall season in a bowl.

Ingredients: Serves 6-8

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups roughly chopped yellow onions

2 pounds pre-cut butternut squash

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

8 cups chicken broth

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tart but sweet apple, such as Fuji or Honeycrisp, cored, peeled, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground mace

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

  • Melt the butter over medium heat in a large pot. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
  • Add the butternut squash, sweet potatoes, chicken broth, salt, and pepper, bring to a boil, and then cover and reduce the heat to low; simmering until vegetables are very tender, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat.
  • Add the diced apple and honey to the soup and mix with a handheld blender until it is smooth and creamy, and pour the blended soup into a clean pot.
  • Stir in the cinnamon, mace, nutmeg, and heavy cream. Bring to a simmer, taste, and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
  • To thicken the soup, simmer over low heat until desired consistency is reached. The soup thickens as it cools so, if necessary, add a bit of water to thin it back to desired consistency. The soup can be frozen for up to 3 months!

 

