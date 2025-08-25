(Family Features) In a digital landscape crowded with influencers, it’s not every day you find one who is a board-certified physician. However, Doctor Mikhail Varshavski – also known as Doctor Mike – made a name for himself by pairing medical expertise with charisma and clarity.

Now, his work is taking on new global significance as a UNICEF Ambassador.

Doctor Mike has more than 25 million social media followers and 4 billion views to translate complex health information into accessible, engaging content. He now uses that platform as an ambassador to ensure that every child is healthy, educated, protected, and respected.

The collaboration began in 2021 with a video explaining how COVID-19 vaccines work, addressing critical issues like vaccine access and child nutrition. In 2024, he visited UNICEF’s Supply Division in Copenhagen – the world’s largest humanitarian warehouse – and helped pack and ship life-saving supplies to families globally. He also teamed up with Regional Goodwill Ambassador and rugby star Tendai Mtawarira for a child nutrition quiz to raise awareness around child poverty.

“I am proud to serve as the newest UNICEF Ambassador,” Doctor Mike said. “This role represents an important opportunity for me to continue my work of advocating for children’s health with an organization that provides nearly half of the world’s children with critical vaccinations. UNICEF’s mission ensures that every child is healthy, educated, protected and respected.

Born in Russia and raised in New York, Doctor Mike earned his B.S. and Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from the New York Institute of Technology. He rose to prominence during his medical residency at Atlantic Health System’s Overlook Medical Center by sharing behind-the-scenes insights on social media and has since become a trusted voice on health, regularly contributing to reputable outlets and hosting his own podcast, “The Checkup.” Learn more at unicefusa.org.