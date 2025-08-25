Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a common virus that infects people of all ages. When a pregnant woman catches CMV and the growing fetus becomes infected, it is known as congenital CMV (cCMV) and it impacts about 1 in 200 babies. While most babies born with cCMV don’t develop signs of infection, about 1 in 5 will have birth defects or other long-term health problems. Signs at birth can include rash, jaundice, microcephaly (small head size), low birth weight, enlarged liver and spleen, seizures, and damaged eye retina. Long-term problems can include hearing and vision, developmental/motor delay, microcephaly, lack of coordination or weakness, and seizures.

Since young children with CMV can spread the virus to their parents, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offers these tips to caregivers:

Reduce contact with saliva and urine from babies and young children.

Don’t share food, utensils, cups, or pacifiers with a child.

Wash your hands with soap and water after changing diapers or helping a child to use the toilet.

If your newborn exhibits signs of cCMV, visit your pediatrician as soon as possible. Testing for cCMV must be done within 2 to 3 weeks after the baby is born. Treatment includes antivirals, but babies treated should be closely watched for possible side effects. The AAP offers resources for physicians to help identify and support treatment of the virus, as well as resources for families and caregivers.

“Reducing the spread of the virus to those who are pregnant and others at risk of serious illness, as well as knowing the signs of cCMV, is essential,” says Mary T. Caserta, MD, FAAP, professor of pediatrics in infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center and member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases.