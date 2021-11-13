The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. (CHCB, Inc.), in response to rising
cases of COVID infections, has scheduled vaccination clinics at its Buffalo and Niagara Falls facilities.
To be placed on a schedule, please contact: Trinetta Alston, LPN, 716-986-9199, ext. 5907; talston@chcb.net or
Samantha Swinton, MA, sswinton@chcb.net Walk-Ins are welcome, dependent on vaccine supply.
Community Health Center of Buffalo
COVID Vaccination and Booster Shot Clinic
• Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• 9 AM – 3 PM
• 34 Benwood Ave., Buffalo
• Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer
Community Health Center of Niagara
Pediatric Vaccination Clinic
• Thurs., Nov. 18, 2021
• 3 PM – 7 PM
• 2715 Highland Ave., Niagara Falls
• Children 5 – 11 Years Old
• Pfizer Covid Vaccine – 1st Shot
Return for second shot Thurs., Dec. 9 – 3 PM – 7 PM
Community Health Center of Buffalo
Pediatric Vaccination Clinic
• Sat., Nov. 27, 2021
• 9 AM – 4 PM
• 34 Benwood Ave., Buffalo
• Children 5 – 11 Years Old
• Pfizer Covid Vaccine – 1st Shot
Return for second shot Sat., Dec. 18 – 9 AM – 4 PM
