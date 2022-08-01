Buffalo, August 1, 2022 — The community is invited to participate in the 12th Annual Hospice Summer Affair at Resurgence Brewing Company on Wednesday, August 3rd for a night filled with cocktails, auctions, and live music with local band sensation, Party of Nine. This is Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo’s biggest party of the summer to help support

the organization and its mission of helping patient and families dealing with serious illness.

The night, starting at 5:30pm, will be filled with delicious food, signature cocktails, singing and dancing to favorite hits, a $2,500 cash prize raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and a basket raffle. There are two different admission ticket options; General Admission and VIP. Both tickets include access auctions, raffles, and live music. The General Admission ticket is $75 and

includes 2 drink tickets, passed hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, dessert, and cocktail seating. The VIP ticket is $125 and includes a private 4-hour open bar, a Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls gift bag, access to the overlook of the brewery and beer garden, passed hors d’oeuvres, an elevated buffet dinner and dessert selection, and private seating and bathrooms. To purchase admission and raffle tickets, visit HospiceSummerAffair.com.

Sponsorships ranging from $1,000-$7,000 are available. Contact the Hospice Special Events team at 716-989-2010 or events@palliativecare.org for more information.

Proceeds from Hospice Summer Affair benefit Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo, to provide comfort-focused medical care, social, emotional and spiritual support for patients and their families.