Proceeds to benefit foundation-supported organizations and projects

AMHERST, N.Y, June 2, 2025 – The Against the Storm Foundation’s fifth annual Cornhole for a Cause will be held Sunday, June 29 from noon to 6 p.m. at Transit Valley Country Club in East Amherst. Proceeds from the event will benefit foundation-supported organizations and projects.

There will be both competitive and recreational brackets with an entry cost of $120 for a two-person team. Supporters who do not want to participate in the tournament can pay $60 to attend and cheer on the competitors. There will be a cookout for all participants and attendees along with beer and seltzers, raffles, prizes, and live music featuring members of The Kensingtons.

Event sponsors currently include Empire Custom Cabinets & Countertops and Lippes Mathias LLP.

Over the past three years the foundation has provided $30,000 to Mental Health Advocates of WNY to support the organization’s Best Emotional Skills Training (BEST) program, providing classroom-based learning to help students Pre-K through K in the Cheektowaga District develop healthy social and emotional skills.

The foundation has also donated nearly $60,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in previous years in support of the LLS Western New York Travel Pediatric and Young Adult Financial Assistance Fund, the Light the Night Walk and the Man/Woman of the Year event.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please contact Justin Andreozzi, a member of the Against the Storm Foundation’s Board of Directors and the event chairperson, at 716-803-3040 or jja@andreozzibluestein.com. Tickets can also be purchased directly online at the foundation’s website https://againstthestorm.org/cornhole-for-a-cause/.

About the Against the Storm Foundation

The Against the Storm Foundation, Inc. is a New York State authorized not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to help fight blood cancers and support other causes that will improve the health and quality of life for people in need. For more information visit: http://againstthestorm.org/