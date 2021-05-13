The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) will begin providing COVID-19 vaccine to youth ages 12-15 at its scheduled Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics. This follows the recommendations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and their reviews of clinical trial data for safety and efficacy in that age group.

Pfizer clinics are scheduled beginning Saturday, May 15 at Southside Elementary. They continue next week with:

May 18: Springville High School (Pfizer and Moderna)

May 19: SUNY Erie Community College (ECC) North

May 22: SUNY ECC North, SUNY ECC South, MST Prep and McKinley High School

Several other events are taking shape for May in cooperation with school districts, and will be posted towww.erie.gov/vax once registration is available. Parental consent is required for children ages 12 to 17. Registration is suggested and all eligible walk-ins are welcome.

“We are very glad to be able to offer Pfizer vaccine to this age group, as the more people we can vaccinate, the better protected our community is against COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Our department has been coordinating closely with pediatricians to supply many pediatric offices with Pfizer vaccine as well. Parents can take their children to their medical home to get a COVID-19 vaccine just as they would for any vaccine. Speaking as a pediatrician, a child’s doctor is best able to respond to parents’ questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

ECDOH has also scheduled one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics. Appointments are suggested and walk-ins are welcome. These clinics are open to ages 18 and older. Register at www.erie.gov/vax.

Mon., May 17: Commodore Perry Homes, 149 Fulton St., Buffalo, NY 14203

Tues., May 18: Martha Mitchell Community Center, 275 Oakmont Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

Thurs., May 20: LBJ Apartments, 167 W Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14214

Sat., May 22: Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Cir., Buffalo, NY 14201

Thurs, May 27, 2021: Marine Drive Apartments, 47 Marine Dr., Buffalo, NY 14202

Fri, June 4, 2021: Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St., Buffalo NY 14206

These vaccination options are in addition to the Vax Visit program, first announced by ECDOH on Tuesday. Schedule a vaccine-at-home by calling (716) 858-2929. On the first full day that service was available, about 170 Erie County residents called to be scheduled for a Vax Visit.

Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH), COVID-19: http://www.erie.gov/covid19/vaccine

ECDOH, COVID-19 Information Line: (716) 858-2929 – foreign language interpretation available