D’Youville has partnered with the International Institute of Buffalo and other local refugee agencies to provide temporary housing for refugees from Afghanistan. The first two Afghan family units moved into on-campus residential spaces on November 19. After these families find permanent housing, other refugee families will take up residence on campus, in an ongoing partnership with the International Institute.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to help families launch their new lives in Buffalo by offering them a place to call home until they can find true homes of their own” says Lorrie A. Clemo, PhD, D’Youville president.

The International Institute is preparing the temporary housing spaces with linens and donated goods and supplies to help the refugees. During their stay, the families will work with a case manager to find permanent residences, employment, and educational opportunities.

“People of immigrant status contribute to our community in many ways, and this extends long back into Buffalo’s history. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to host Afghans on our campus during this transitional period. We hope their time with us will not only contribute to a broader understanding of others, but also will lead to long-term connections to D’Youville and the city of Buffalo” says Clemo.

The International Institute expects to help welcome and acclimate approximately 125 of the anticipated 500 Afghan evacuees for placement in Buffalo. As members of the West Side community, the Afghan families will have access to healthcare services offered at D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub, as well as healthy food through the Hub’s Food Farmacy, a collaboration between D’Youville, Catholic Health, and FeedMore WNY.

“These families are eager to get acclimated to the culture and Buffalo environment,” says Jeremy Stott, housing coordinator for the International Institute. “We are grateful for this partnership with D’Youville so they can have safe, comfortable housing as they start their new lives in our community.”

