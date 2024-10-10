Facility earns prestigious national recognition for fifth consecutive year

BUFFALO, NY—Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corporation today announced that Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility has again been recognized on Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 list. This prestigious award, which Terrace View has received in five consecutive years, is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Of the 600 skilled nursing facilities that operate in New York State, 69 received this recognition for 2025. The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website: America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 – 150+ beds – Newsweek Rankings

With approximately 1.2 million Americans currently residing in nursing homes, the need for reliable information on nursing home quality has never been greater.

Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships said, “Choosing a nursing home can be an overwhelming process, and we hope this annual ranking helps families make informed decisions about the care and well-being of their loved ones. We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to provide high-quality journalism and meaningful data that empower our readers.”

Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, ECMC President and CEO, said, “On behalf of the dedicated caregivers and administrators at Terrace View, it is an honor to again be recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes. This prestigious, national third-party assessment reinforces the high-quality care that

distinguishes Terrace View and underscores the professionalism and commitment of our Terrace View caregivers. With very medically complex patients averaging 68 years of age, these caregivers routinely demonstrate their focus on quality, compassionate care for every resident. This recognition of Terrace View is yet another example of the ECMC Family’s dedication and passion for those we serve.”

This year’s list was compiled based on an analysis of over 14,000 nursing homes across the 25 states with the highest concentration of facilities. The America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 ranking lists the nation’s

leading nursing homes in the 25 unique states with the highest number of facilities according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The evaluation is based on the following four pillars:

Performance Data Score: The U.S. Centers for CMS provides monthly updated performance data for each nursing home that participates in Medicare or Medicaid. This data was used to score each nursing home based on health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

The U.S. Centers for CMS provides monthly updated performance data for each nursing home that participates in Medicare or Medicaid. This data was used to score each nursing home based on health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. Reputation Score: Survey participants were asked to name up to ten of the best nursing homes in their respective state and up to five of the best nursing homes in the US. They were asked to recommend nursing homes by considering the quality of care offered, staff training level, and the number of on-duty personnel.

Survey participants were asked to name up to ten of the best nursing homes in their respective state and up to five of the best nursing homes in the US. They were asked to recommend nursing homes by considering the quality of care offered, staff training level, and the number of on-duty personnel. Accreditation Score: Data on nursing homes provided by The Joint Commission (TJC) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

Data on nursing homes provided by The Joint Commission (TJC) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Resident Satisfaction Score: Evaluations from residents and relatives were included for each nursing home. Based on the available data, nursing homes received a resident satisfaction rating between 0 and 5 stars.

Terrace View was opened on February 8, 2013. It contains three floors of 96 skilled nursing beds each; one floor containing 66 sub-acute rehab beds; a 20-bed ventilator unit and 16-bed behavioral intervention unit – for a total of 390 beds. The building is connected to the ECMC main hospital and to other facilities on ECMC’s Grider Street health campus via a corridor used to transport patients and residents in need of varying degrees of medical care. The facility is organized into small-scale, 12-bed households, each with a living room and fireplace, kitchen and dining room. Each floor features a generous outdoor terrace and an indoor lounge with a view to the terrace. The ground floor includes shared communal spaces with adjacent gardens and courtyards. The features offer a stimulating community for residents, families and staff members.

For additional information on Terrace View Long-Term Care, please visit: https://www.ecmc.edu/healthservices-and-doctors/long-term-care-at-terrace-view/