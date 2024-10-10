Ninth annual Dentistry Smiles on Veterans Program gives back to those who have served their country

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will hold its ninth annual Dentistry Smiles on Veterans Program on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on South Campus.

On this day of free dental care, U.S. veterans can receive comprehensive oral health care services, including dental screenings, cleanings, restorations, repairs and extractions at no cost. Additional programming will be provided by UB experts in the areas of nutrition, exercise science, optometry and more.

Since 2014, UB’s program has helped numerous veterans by providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in free dental care. Last year alone, 162 veterans received services valued at approximately $93,500.

Veterans of all branches of the military are eligible to participate in the event on Nov. 2. Appointments are required, and spots are still available. To make an appointment, call 716-829-2780.

Who:

UB School of Dental Medicine and the Eighth District Dental Society. Volunteers from UB’s academic health centers will provide additional services and education focused on improving patient health and wellness.

What:

Ninth annual Dentistry Smiles on Veterans Program. U.S. military veterans will receive free, comprehensive oral health care services, including dental screenings, cleanings, restorations, repairs and extractions.

Where:

UB Dental Clinic, first floor of Squire Hall, on UB’s South Campus (the intersection of Main Street and Bailey Avenue)

When:

Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A presentation of the colors by the Niagara Falls Air Force Reserve will take place at 10 a.m.

Why:

Improve quality of life and access to oral health care for U.S. veterans in Western New York. Veterans do not receive dental benefits through the Veterans Administration; this program helps to bridge that gap.

Eligibility: All veterans are eligible.

How to participate:

Appointments are required, as space is limited. Call 716-829-2780 to schedule an appointment.