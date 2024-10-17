Buffalo, October 14, 2024 — Join Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo (HPCB) at this year’s Harvest Fest: A Symphony of Support, presented by M&T Bank. Harvest Fest, chaired by Highmark Western and Northeastern New York President Dr. Michael Edbauer, and wife, Beth Edbauer will take place on Friday, October 25 at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The award ceremony will honor two community leaders. The Hope, Care, & Dignity Award will be presented to John & Paula Reinhold longstanding volunteers and philanthropists. The Dr. Robert A. Milch Advocacy & Clinical Excellence Award, named in honor of HPCB’s co-founder, will be presented to Nancy H. Nielsen, MD, PhD, Senior Associate Dean for Health Policy, Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences for her dedication to the ideals of patient care and advocacy.

“We are incredibly grateful to have the support of our community partners, such as M&T Bank, the Joy Family Foundation, Walsh Duffield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Catholic Health, and the Tom & Pamela Reilly Foundation. A large part of the evening will be honoring both the Reinholds and Dr. Nielsen for all the support they bring to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo so we can provide care, support, and advocacy to the people of Erie County, affected by serious illness and loss,” commented Elizabeth Siderakis, Executive Vice President, Hospice Foundation.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at HospiceHarvestFest.com or by contacting the Special Events Team at 716-989-2010 or events@palliativecare.org. Also, the silent auction will be held entirely online and will go live Friday, October 18 at noon. Packages range from autographed sports memorabilia and local experiences to fine wines and restaurant gift cards. View and bid at HospiceHarvestFest.com. Please contact the Special Events Team at 716-989-2010 or events@palliativecare.org for more information. Proceeds from Harvest Fest benefit Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, to provide comfort-focused medical care and

social, emotional, and spiritual support for patients and their families.