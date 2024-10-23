Funds Raised Will Help Launch Groundbreaking New Programs in 2025

Buffalo, NY – The Matt Urban Human Services Center is launching its 2024 “Home for the Holidays” campaign to support critical services for Buffalo’s most vulnerable individuals and families. Running from now through December 31, 2024, this year-end fundraising drive seeks to raise $70,000 to help fund the agency’s wide-ranging human services programs and lay the groundwork for exciting new initiatives planned for 2025.

Launching Innovative Programs in 2025

In 2025, the Matt Urban Human Services Center will begin several innovative programs aimed at providing even more comprehensive support to the populations it serves. One of the most significant developments is the creation of a Crisis Response Team (CRT). This team will combine unarmed security and crisis intervention, providing support at the Center’s Permanent Supportive Housing facilities and offering on-call crisis support across other buildings. The CRT will focus on mental health and substance use emergencies, preventing escalation and hospitalization, and ensuring the safety and well-being of tenants and clients.

“The CRT represents a compassionate and innovative approach to ensuring people stay housed and safe, particularly those with serious mental health challenges,” said Ryan Undercoffer, Executive Director. “By providing these services, we can help vulnerable individuals stabilize their lives and avoid cycles of homelessness and institutionalization.”

In addition, as part of its 2025 plan, the Matt Urban Human Services Center will be adding clinical social work staff to its roster to better address the mental health and substance use disorder needs of its clients in-house. This will allow the agency to offer more comprehensive care on-site, ensuring that clients receive the support they need to live healthier, more stable lives.

Finally, the agency will begin providing case management and supportive service at Playter Gardens, an apartment complex that will serve youth aging out of foster care who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The building is expected to open in 2025.

Santas of Swig Returns to Buffalo Iron Works

The 9th Annual “Santas of Swig” homebrewing competition will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Buffalo Iron Works. Ticketed guests will have the chance to sample up to 20 different beers and cast their vote for the winner. The event also features basket raffles and a toy collection drive benefiting youth in the Matt Urban Human Services Center’s programs. A donation of a new unwrapped toy will earn the donor $10 in raffle tickets, with all proceeds going to support the agency’s youth programs.

More information about the event can be found on Facebook, and tickets for the event are sold at the door for $20. “Homebrewing is all about community. This event is a way for the brewers to give back to the communities which we come from,” said the Sultans of Swig Homebrew Club. “We are excited to continue this annual tradition.” The club also welcomes all who are interested to learn more at www.sultansofswig.com.

About the Home for the Holidays Campaign

As the holiday season approaches, we often reflect on the warmth, safety, and love that make our homes special. But for many in East Buffalo and beyond, a safe and secure home is far from guaranteed. The Home for the Holidays campaign by the Matt Urban Human Services Center is dedicated to raising funds to provide housing services and support to those who need it most. We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home—a place where they feel safe, supported, and secure. With your help, we can make that a reality for the vulnerable individuals and families we serve.

The campaign will also feature stories and updates on social media about the impact the Matt Urban Human Services Center is making across Buffalo’s East Side, and how community support is vital to the agency’s mission. Supporters should stay tuned for announcements of special fundraising events that will take place during the campaign. Donations can be made via a secure link at http://www.urbanctr.org/donatenow. Contributions will directly support the Center’s life-changing work, including its outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness, youth and senior programming, affordable housing services, and more.