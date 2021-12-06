The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced additional Erie County COVID-19 vaccine sites. A full and updated schedule is available at www.erie.gov/vax, and appointments are strongly suggested. Everyone ages 5 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses are strongly recommended for adults age 18 and older who completed the primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago, or received a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Starting Tuesday, December 7 through December 30, ECDOH will offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (first, second or third dose; booster doses; Pfizer pediatric doses for ages 5-11) at the following locations from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Tuesdays: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

Wednesdays: Chestnut Ridge Park, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127

Thursdays: Elma Meadows Park, 1711 Girdle Road, Elma, NY 14059

Fridays: Orchard Park Fire Company, Central Station, 30 School St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (12/10 and 12/17 only; no clinics Christmas Eve Day and New Year’s Eve Day)

Mondays starting December 13: Ellicott Creek Park, 1 Ellicott Creek Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150

These are in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine site at SUNY ECC South, open weekdays from 12-4 p.m. (Wednesdays, 12-7 p.m.). ECDOH clinics will welcome walk-ins during the final two hours of each of these clinics.

In collaboration with Buffalo Homecare, Inc., COVID-19 vaccine is available at 490 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202 and 5847 Transit Road in East Amherst. These sites are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends; extended hours may be announced. Appointments are posted at www.erie.gov/vax. Buffalo Homecare sites accept walk-ins until 4:30 p.m.

Other COVID-19 vaccine sites are scheduled for schools and community sites; see www.erie.gov/vax.

Additional community vaccination providers listed at www.erie.gov/vax.