Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute (SETI), a licensed continuing education provider for human service professionals, will offer a new series of virtual trainings beginning in January.

Enrollment is now open to all New York State human service professionals seeking professional development and continued education trainings. All sessions are currently virtual. SETI is accredited in New York State to deliver state approved Continuing Education Units (CEUs), professional development, skill and technique development.

The winter offerings include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, January 24, 9am to 4:30pm.

This interactive session will provide foundation knowledge behind CBT with theory, application, and commonly used techniques. The session is interactive to allow attendees to practice their skills. Attendees will earn 6.5 LMSW/LCSW, LMHC, CASAC CEUs.

Behavioral Health Documentation, January 27, 9am to 4:30pm.

Learn skills and new techniques on gathering information from the most resistant clients. Documentation is a collaborative process which requires tact and engagement. Attendees will earn 6 CEUs.

Military and Trauma Focused Training, February 9, 9am to 12:30pm.

Military culture, stages of deployment, and military customs differ between military branches. Learn the subtleties along with the implications and effects trauma has on those who serve and their families, too, along with tips on applying trauma-informed care to military culture. Attendees will earn 3.25 CEUs.

Foundations of Trauma Treatment, February 21, 9am to 4:30pm.

The first installment in a new trauma series will cover the foundation of trauma treatment and the latest research on trauma informed care, the neurobiology of trauma, and an introduction to evidence-based treatment modalities. Attendees will earn 6.5 CEUs.

Foundations of Adolescent Development and Behavioral Health Treatment, February 23, 9am to 4:30pm.

Understanding teens with their specific and varied developmental needs can be challenging. This interactive training examines common diagnoses and techniques for using therapeutic tools to engage them. Attendees will earn 7.5 CEUs.

Instructors are all credentialed, experienced human services professionals who draw from the latest researched-based learning and their working experience. Fees per session range from $50 to $100 per person. Professionals who are not seeking CEUs can contact SETI for a discounted rate.

Register online and review details at www.shswny.org/trainings.

SETI is operated by Spectrum Health and Human Services, an award-winning behavioral health and addiction counseling agency.

Learn more on Instagram at spectrum_training_institute or on Facebook at Spectrum Education and Training Institute.

SETI was designed to provide exceptional education to all behavioral health professionals seeking high-quality, research-based training to diversity their clinical, operational and professional knowledge and skills.

**All programs and trainings are virtual