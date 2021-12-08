Two Western New York organizations are being recognized for their commitment to employee health and well-being by the American Heart Association through its 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index.

The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives for all, created the Index in 2016 with its CEO Roundtable , a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies, to apply evidence-based approaches to support employee health.

In Western New York, the following organizations were recognized in the Workplace Health Achievement Index:

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, Silver

Walsh Duffield Companies, Inc., Silver

The American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index is a free web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs. More than 450 organizations completed the index assessment this year, which evaluated the time period of July 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Of the organizations that completed the Index assessment, nearly all earned gold (43%), silver (31%) or bronze (19%) status. Organizations are provided with free benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify opportunities for advancement.

“The American Heart Association commends these organizations for their achievements in promoting a culture of health and well-being for their workforce. As employees continue to navigate balancing responsibilities at home and at work, it remains critically important to focus not just on the physical health of employees but mental well-being as well. We look forward to continuing our work with business leaders in our community in support of a healthier workforce in mind, heart and body,” said Buffalo-Niagara AHA Executive Director Jason Stulb.

In the new year, the American Heart Association will introduce a reimagined Index, the Workforce Well-Being Scorecard™. Building on the legacy of the Workplace Health Achievement Index, the new Scorecard will provide organizations with a way to measure the total health and well-being of their workforce, including the importance of the mental well-being of employees. Participating organizations will receive specific, evidence-informed tools and services to help build and maximize effective cultures of workforce health and well-being.

For more information, visit www.heart.org/WHSrecognitions.