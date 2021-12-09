Human service professionals commit their careers to helping people work through life’s challenges, but at what cost? It’s all too easy to neglect your own needs when you work in the helping professions, but as the saying goes, “you can’t pour from an empty cup.” In this lively webinar, our panel of experts offer advice on how to avoid burn out and not succumb to compassion fatigue.

Take Care of You: Self-Care for the Helping Professional is a free virtual webinar produced by Spectrum Health and Human Services and the Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute (SETI)on Thursday, December 16 at Noon.

A panel of local experts will lead the conversation, including:

· Jaymee Caplan, LMHC, Staff Development Clinical Director for SETI;

· Stephanie Latawiec, Owner, Momma Bee Well Holistic Health Services in Amherst;

· Elaine K. Hammond, MSW, University at Buffalo; and

· Sandy White, community advocate and owner of Mustard Seed World Consulting Group will moderate.

Join the virtual discussion on Zoom Meeting ID: 894 0064 5885, Passcode: 5T2UrD4?, or Spectrum Health’s website https://www.shswhy.org or Facebook.

For more information, call Spectrum Health at 716 662 2040.

SETI is operated by Spectrum Health and Human Services, an award-winning behavioral health and addiction counseling agency. Learn more on Instagram at spectrum_training_institute or on Facebook at Spectrum Education and Training Institute. SETI was designed to provide exceptional education to all behavioral health professionals seeking high-quality, research-based training to diversity their clinical, operational and professional knowledge and skills.

Spectrum Health & Human Services provides mental health, addiction, and crisis services throughout Western New York. One of the region’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC), Spectrum Health promotes hope, empowerment and self-defined improvements to adults, children, and families as they recover from behavioral and/or addiction-related disorders. Visit www.shswny.org for more information.