Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center , an expanded Amherst location on Park Club Lane. The new center will be Roswell Park’s first new-build outside of its downtown Buffalo campus. Announced in August 2021, the new center will be named for longtime supporter Scott Bieler in recognition of a significant gift made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

The Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center will enable an expanded array of cancer diagnostic, treatment and subspecialty care services, creating a Williamsville hub for cancer patients in and around Buffalo’s northern suburbs.

“Over 44 percent of our patients come from communities north of Buffalo, and we have to be where our patients are. Access to expert cancer care provided by patient-centered, compassionate teams makes a difference for anyone who is facing cancer, and we are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled level and quality of care for the communities around Roswell Park,” says Candace S. Johnson, PhD , President, CEO and M&T Bank Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park.

“Scott Bieler and Kathy Lasher are incredible individuals,” adds Dr. Johnson, “who through their generosity and community focus are entrusting us with fulfilling their vision for a high-quality, innovative cancer-care facility in Amherst.”

“When a third of the Western New York population is going to have cancer in their lifetime, to me that’s a critical statistic. That’s why we wanted to help Roswell Park in such a big way,” says Bieler, President and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group. “With as many people as we serve every day across Western New York, and as many who work for us, we see cases of cancer every day. We realize there’s a very high population density in that area, and are sensitive to how important it is for cancer patients to have their treatments and appointments close to home.”

Bieler has been a key supporter of Roswell Park for 20 years. He has served on the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation board since 2002. His significant contribution to Roswell Park’s 2015 capital campaign led to the naming of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center, which opened its doors in May 2016 on Roswell Park’s downtown campus.

“Roswell Park is in a state of constant evolution. This persistent drive for advancement is what provides the best in cancer care to Roswell patients,” says Congressman Brian Higgins.

“Congratulations to Roswell Park on today’s groundbreaking of the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center to expand services and treatment,” says Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa. “I am honored to welcome this project to town as we partner with Roswell to ensure patients throughout the Northtowns and region are receiving the best care possible. This a critical step in the development of Amherst’s 290 Medical Spine to strengthen the town’s medical corridor and improve services.”

Services at the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center will include all those currently available at Roswell Park’s Amherst Center on College Parkway in Williamsville, as well as some new services currently available only at the downtown Buffalo main campus: imaging (radiology) services, onsite labwork and pharmacy services, clinical trials and an expanded list of subspecialty care provided by experts focusing on gynecologic, urologic, dermatologic, gastrointestinal and thoracic (lung/chest) cancers and lymphoma.

Patients of the neighboring Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Northtowns and Breast Care of WNY sites on Park Club Lane will also be able to take advantage of these services when the building opens, with completion slated for 2023.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is the developer for the construction project.