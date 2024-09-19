National ranking of ECMC among best in nation over four consecutive years at serving its patients and community, now earning ‘A’ grades from across five metrics for 2024-2025

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – Erie County Medical Center has again been recognized by the Lown Institute among the best nationally and in New York State, receiving ‘A’ grades on the 2024-2025 Lown Institute Hospitals Index across five metrics, including: health equity, community benefit, inclusivity, value of care, and avoiding overuse.

Erie County Medical Center 2024-2025 Lown Hospitals Index ‘A’ Grade categories and counts among other acute care hospitals nationally are as follows:

Health Equity (Nationally: 282 of 2774; top 10%)

Community Benefit (Nationally: 672 of 2752; top 25%)

Inclusivity Grade (Nationally: 455 of 2616; top 17%)

Value of Care (Nationally: 952 of 2768; top 35%)

Avoiding Overuse (Nationally: 411 of 2593; top 15%)

In 2023, ECMC was ranked by the Lown Institute among the top hospitals for health equity, patient outcomes, and value of care out of more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide. In 2022, ECMC was ranked in the top 50 hospitals in the country for racial inclusivity, and in 2021, ECMC was ranked among the top 100 hospitals in the United States for racial inclusivity.

Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, ECMC President and CEO said, “This is yet another affirmation from a highly respected national organization of ECMC’s commitment to our community and our focus on health equity and inclusivity. Thanks to our entire ECMC Family, led by our Board of Directors, who are dedicated to providing the best of compassionate care to the residents of our community and our entire region, ensuring that our healthcare services are accessible to everyone who requires our care.”

Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute said, “Great care is only great if everyone can access it. Socially responsible hospitals are trusted to provide high-quality care to all, and their success directly improves the health and economic stability of their communities.”

The Lown Hospitals Index is the only national ranking to provide a holistic evaluation of hospital performance across health equity, value, and outcomes. Top grades on the Index represent independent, data-backed recognition of success in these areas. The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to include metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, creating a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others. Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website. The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank that generates bold ideas for a radically better system of health. Learn more at: www.LownHospitalsIndex.org.