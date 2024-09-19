As part of a busy October schedule, The Breast Cancer Network of WNY (BCN) will be hosting an Early Detection Awareness Day Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The free event will take place at BCN’s facility within the United Way Building at 742 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo and will include vendors, refreshments, and several area health care and breast screening providers.

“This will be an open house style event where people can talk to different breast cancer experts and get information about the importance of regular breast screenings and how to get them,” said BCN Program Director Rachel Wallmeyer. “When breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the 5-year survival rate is over 99% so it’s crucial to get annual mammograms.”

The awareness day is part of BCN’s Early Detection Education Initiative which encourages all women, especially those in underserved communities, to overcome barriers encountered in getting breast screenings. “Women in New York State are entitled to no cost annual mammograms regardless of insurance coverage so there is really no excuse not to do it,” said BCN Executive Director Rob Jones. “And for those women who can’t get to a mammogram facility, we are announcing a new program to pay for those rides.”

The Breast Cancer Network of WNY is a local, independent nonprofit that has been offering support and education services to people in Western New York who have been impacted by breast cancer since 1994.

For more information and registration for the October 5th event, please visit www.bcnwny.org or call 716-706-0060.