ERIE COUNTY, NY – The Erie County Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity (OHE) released survey results on winter preparedness in a report that highlights city of Buffalo resident perspectives on winter weather readiness and identifies key challenges. The survey was conducted in collaboration with the City of Buffalo to assess preparedness for blizzards and storms.

OHE staff attended six city of Buffalo winter preparedness sessions in 2023, and asked participants to complete a survey.

Key Findings:

42% of respondents were “Moderately Prepared” for a winter storm, and only 4% felt “Very Well Prepared.”

Older adults (51 years and older) were more prepared, while younger adults (20-50) were less so.

74% stocked up on food and water, but only 49% made an emergency plan.

Older adults preferred TV/radio for alerts, while younger adults used social media.

Disparities were observed across age and racial groups: Black respondents were more likely to need help with emergency kits and preparedness information, while younger adults struggled more with financial issues and childcare during winter events.

The survey reveals disparities in preparedness across age and race, highlighting the need for targeted support. It also shows a strong need for assistance with emergency kits, preparedness education, and stresses the importance of early communication and road closures. This highlights the need for continued community efforts to ensure all Buffalo residents – and all Erie County residents – are ready for winter emergencies.

Take steps to prepare for winter weather, including creating an emergency plan, purchasing essential supplies, and staying informed through reliable communication channels.