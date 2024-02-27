Narcan is a lifesaver; know how and when to use it to reverse an opioid overdose

ERIE COUNTY, NY – On March 3, 2024 the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force will transform the Buffalo History Museum with a Black Balloon Day memorial display (1-4 p.m.) to honor those taken by the opioid epidemic. This event aims to promote awareness in our community by recognizing the loved ones that we have lost to the ongoing crisis by symbolizing the void left by the loss of a family member, friend, community member to opioids.

Nearly every day, someone in Erie County loses their life to opioid overdose. The pandemic brought about a surge in these deaths, which have remained alarmingly high. The year 2023 has been a record-breaking year for overdose deaths with nearly 400 confirmed or suspected fatalities. Many illicit stimulant drugs like cocaine are now mixed with fentanyl, a key factor leading to the rise in drug-related deaths. Fentanyl is commonly mixed with cocaine, often without the user’s knowledge.

“We recorded the county’s highest total ever for opioid overdose deaths in 2023. Historically, overdose events begin to rise in March and continue to climb through the warmer months,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “These are completely preventable tragedies, and one tool for that is to know how and when to use Narcan to reverse an opioid overdose, and to have Narcan with you as part of a standard first aid kit. During an overdose, you can be the help until help arrives.”

The Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force is in the process of evaluating its structure and will be reorganizing its workgroups during February and March. “The defining features of the opioid epidemic have shifted since our Task Force started in 2016,” said Stephen White, interim director of the ECDOH Office of Harm Reduction. “We are taking time to refocus and reenergize our efforts, especially as we move ahead with projects supported by opioid settlement funding.”

While the highest number of fatal overdoses are reported in the City of Buffalo, the crisis touches every corner of Erie County. More overdoses happen than we would expect in rural areas, considering their small populations. People of every age group are at risk, but the likelihood of fatal overdose increases with age, and the average age of those dying from overdoses has been rising in recent years.

Erie County has also seen an increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses over time. Ensuring access to Narcan, especially during peak periods, can make a significant difference in preventing fatal outcomes. Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if administered promptly, offering a critical, lifesaving intervention.

If you have a loved one who has been lost to an opioid overdose and would like to have them included in this remembrance event, a photo can be shared through the following link: https://www3.erie.gov/health/form/days-of-remembrance-registration. Photos received will be incorporated into the Black Balloon Day event on March 3.

We want to keep you alive. Reduce your risk of overdose and death if you choose to use opioids, cocaine, or other risky substances.