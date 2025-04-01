Adults undoubtedly recognize the benefits of physical activity. When adults incorporate exercise into their daily routines, they can lower the health risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle, which the World Health Organization says doubles a person’s risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. But even if the benefits of exercise are widely known, many still lack the motivation to get up and go.

Lack of time and even fear of the unknown are some of the common reasons people fail to exercise regularly. Others simply can’t get excited about exercise, and that lack of motivation can have long-term negative consequences. Lack of motivation to exercise is such a common hurdle that researchers in China even studied exercise motivation in an effort to identify ways that can help people look forward to physical activity. That study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology in 2024, identified some notable exercise motivations that had a positive impact on participants’ willingness to be physically active.

Fun.

Researchers behind the 2024 study found that fun had the most profound impact on participants’ motivation to exercise. When individuals found fun ways to be physically active, they were most likely to stay the course with an exercise regimen. That’s a notable distinction, as individuals hesitant to exercise may have a limited view of physical activity. Though exercising in a gym or another type of fitness facility makes it possible to build strength and improve cardiovascular health, additional ways to exercise can be just as effective and perhaps more fun for those who do not enjoy traditional workouts. Dancing, swimming, and cycling are just some of the fun ways to reap the rewards of physical activity without confining oneself to a gym.

Health.

Health was also a notable motivation to exercise. Individuals who emphasized the health benefits of exercise, including illness prevention and increased life expectancy, were motivated to stay the course with their exercise regimens. Those who keep these benefits in mind, particularly if they have a family history of conditions such as diabetes or heart disease, have a reduced risk for these diseases by avoiding a sedentary lifestyle.

Ability.

Researchers noted that ability motivation is another powerful factor in people’s willingness to maintain an exercise regimen. Ability motivation (ABM) was the third most influential factor identified by the authors behind the 2024 study. When individuals are motivated by a desire to improve their physical performance in a given area, they are more likely to stick with a fitness routine. That’s a notable finding and one that individuals can keep in mind as they begin an exercise regimen. Identifying an ability-related goal, whether it be running a marathon or half-marathon, or getting better at a sport like pickleball, can provide the motivation people need to commit to an exercise regimen.

Lack of exercise motivation is a potentially significant hurdle as people aspire to be more physically active. But, identifying some effective motivators can help people stay the course and get on the road to a longer, healthier life.