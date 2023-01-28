Between November’s snowstorm and Damar Hamlin’s near-death scare, the past few months remind us to cherish the good things in our lives. They also remind us that there is always something important to talk about. During the month of February, we celebrate heart health, birth defects prevention, Black history, cancer prevention, and other topics. Interestingly, all of these topics are related to socioeconomic factors that impact health.

Last year’s Tops shooting highlighted the need for engaging in candid conversations, and we made that a reality through the support of our amazing sponsors. We discussed the stigma associated with monkeypox, mental health and law enforcement working together, dangers of opioids, mental health support for Black men and boys, the need for affordable housing, growing up Black in Buffalo, recognizing our own prejudice and racial bias, and more.

Now, with a vision toward the future, we look forward to continuing these conversations and more on our Buffalo Healthy Living television show, Your Hometown Health Connection produced in partnership with WBBZ-meTV.

See page 10 for this month’s shows and take care of your heart and your health this February and always.