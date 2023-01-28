By Elizabeth Schmitt

Invision Health is accustomed to helping patients who suffer from chronic pain, but when we first heard about Alpha-Stim® we didn’t know if it could live up to its claims. Alpha-Stim® is a drug-free device that alleviates pain, anxiety, insomnia, and depression without medication or its side-effects. When we heard that Alpha-Stim was being used successfully at 92 VA hospitals throughout the United States, including the VA in Buffalo, and at nationally-renowned cancer centers, including the Palliative Care Clinic at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, we decided to give it a try.

What we found was both inspiring and hopeful, and decided to offer complementary Alpha-Stim® sessions at our office. We never expected the time slots we had set aside for these sessions to fill up as quickly as they did. One woman, who had been suffering from leg pain for over 25 years, found the device to be life changing. We have also been seeing positive results in students dealing with stress and anxiety. One college student who found it impossible to remain at work after a change in his medication, was able to resume his normal activities after using Alpha-Stim.

Over 100 independent research studies have shown that over 90% of people who use Alpha-Stim® devices experience significant relief for acute, chronic, and post-traumatic pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The same has been true for our patients. Learn about one such study at https://tinyurl.com/4ny5nk5c, and register for a complimentary session by calling 716-631-3555, ext 4256. Each treatment lasts 20-30 minutes.

Elizabeth Schmitt is the Director of Ancillary Services at Invision Health, 400 International Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221.