East Aurora, NY—The Friends of Knox Farm State Park will be hosting a 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Celebration on Monday, April 8, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the historic stables area in Knox Farm State Park. The event is in celebration of what Almanac.com predicts will be “the most-watched celestial event in our lifetime.”

The eclipse event will include a community watch party with live streaming from locations in the path of totality, viewing glasses for ticket holders, educational programming, family activities, live music, food and beverage vendors, and merchandise.

The last time this region was in the path of totality was 1925, and the next total solar eclipse to be visible in the U.S. will be 2044. According to Almanac.com, “Only eight total solar eclipses have hit American soil since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

In our region, the partial eclipse will begin at 2:04 p.m. with maximum totality at 3:20 p.m. The partial eclipse will end at 4:32 p.m., and the Friends of Knox Farm event will conclude with a family-friendly after-party from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Kathleen York, Executive Director of the Friends noted, “This will be an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience to see the total solar eclipse in the path of totality at Knox Farm State Park. We’re excited to share this remarkable event with families from Western New York and beyond.”

Information regarding tickets, parking, and programming will be provided in the coming months. Please note, this will be a ticketed event in a designated area of the park but does not preclude visitors to other areas of the State Park. Visit www.friendsofknoxfarm.org/ for more information.

About The Friends of Knox Farm State Park:

The Friends of Knox Farm State Park, Inc., is a not-for-profit corporation. Our primary mission is to preserve and promote the unique character and historic beauty of Knox Farm State Park for the community and for generations to come. We work under a partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

More information on the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse can be found at:

https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/where-when/

https://www.iloveny.com/events/eclipse-2024/