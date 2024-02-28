Courtesy of Buffalo AKG Art Museum

When costs rise, many school boards discard arts programs as a way of saving money. According to the organization Save the Music, decreased spending on the arts in schools during the 2008-2009 recession led to the cancellation of many arts programs. Such cutbacks often meet resistance due to the positive effects these programs have on students’ academic performance.

Numerous studies show that the arts help children develop communication skills, brain plasticity, language, and motor skills. A University of California, Los Angeles study of more than 25,000 middle and high school schoolers revealed that students involved in the arts performed better on standardized tests than those with lower arts involvement. And 2015 data from the College Board, which produces the SAT, found that students who took four years of arts classes in high school scored an average of 92 points higher on their SATs than those who only took one-half year or less of arts classes.

Additionally, studies reviewed by the organization Frontiers in Science linked arts and aesthetic experiences with “broad improvements” in an individual’s emotional state, leading to greater psychological and physical well-being. And a study conducted by University of Illinois researchers, found engagement in the arts led to high levels of civic engagement and social tolerance.

