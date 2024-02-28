Courtesy of General Physician PC

Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone. While some cancers seemingly strike from out of the blue, many can be prescreened and possibly prevented. Colorectal cancer falls in the latter category.

General Physician, PC says colorectal cancer prevention begins with undergoing colonoscopies once every 10 years beginning at the age of 45, or more frequently depending on your individual risk factors. Colonoscopies look for pre-cancer, such as abnormal cells or polyps. However, there are also other preventative strategies.

Become more active.

The American Cancer Society says being overweight or obese increases colorectal cancer risk in both genders. Increasing physical activity can help reduce weight, but may also lower risk of colon polyps.

Reduce alcohol consumption.

Drinking three or more alcoholic beverages per day increases colorectal cancer risk, according to the National Cancer institute. Alcohol is linked to the risk of forming large colorectal adenomas (benign tumors).

Quit smoking.

Smoking cigarettes also increases colorectal cancer risk. Individuals can discuss strategies to quit smoking with their physicians.

Change your diet.

Medical experts may recommend a diet low in animal fats and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to guard against colorectal cancer.

Genetic counseling

Genetic counseling reviews family history to determine medical issues that create a greater risk for cancer. Patients can take proactive steps if there is a genetic cancer link.

