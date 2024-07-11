Independent Living of Niagara County (ILNC) commemorates two landmark victories for people with disabilities:

July 26,, 1990 was the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) , the first piece of legislation to provide people with disabilities the right to equal access to employment, governmental programs/services, areas of public accommodations, communications, and transportation.

In the June 22, 1999 Supreme Court's Olmstead Decision. of Olmstead v. L.C., the High Court ruled that Title II of the ADA required that people with disabilities were entitled to live in the least restrictive environment, (the most integrated setting appropriate for their needs), as institutionalization severely limits a person's ability to interact with family and friends, to work, and to make a life for him or herself.

ILNC will be offering food, music and fun at the Aquarium of Niagara’s Whirlpool Commons outside patio from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday July 19th. The YUMMMM Sweets and Treats Snack Truck will be there. Each program from ILNC will be staffing an information table to share what each program can do to help the community and individuals. A2A will be able to do Narcan trainings and hand out test strips. ILNC had already been assisting the Aquarium with the Great Lakes 360 facility expansion, which opens July 13th.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by calling Cynthia Hyde at 716-284-4131, extension 200 or emailing chyde@wnyil.org.

