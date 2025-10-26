Goal of three-year MD program with full scholarships is to increase the number of primary care physicians in Buffalo’s East and West side neighborhoods

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo is introducing a new initiative to transform the health of Buffalo residents and reduce health care disparities by putting more primary care physicians on Buffalo’s East and West sides.

“We are proud to propose the Buffalo Primary Care Initiative, a bold, local solution to the region’s physician shortage,” says Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences at UB and dean of the Jacobs School. “This initiative aims to place doctors on the East and West sides of Buffalo, where they are needed most, while removing financial barriers to medical school for students who want to support Buffalo communities with significant health care needs.”

The Buffalo Primary Care Initiative is the fundraising effort that will endow four full-tuition scholarships each year for three years, with an ultimate goal of funding 12 three-year primary care scholarships. The proposed program is designed for students who are committed to pursuing a career in a primary care field — family medicine, internal medicine or pediatrics.

The full scholarships will support medical students who pledge to stay and practice in primary care in Buffalo for at least five years after their residency.

The three-year MD degree program, anticipated to open for applications in spring 2026, requires approval from the New York State Education Department. Upon approval, students are anticipated to start the three-year MD track in summer 2026.

UB to train more ‘quarterbacks’

“In Buffalo, we know football,” says Brashear, “and every team needs a quarterback. Primary care physicians are the quarterbacks of our health system. They see the field, call the plays and keep the team moving forward.

“But right now, we’re short on quarterbacks — and the game is being played in communities that can’t afford to lose,” says Brashear. “Our ultimate goal is to reduce health disparities by improving access to primary care physicians in Buffalo’s most underserved communities.”

By improving access to primary care, the proposed program aims to reduce the incidence of preventable diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease; expand life expectancy; and ultimately improve the quality of life in these neighborhoods.

Interested students will apply through the regular MD admissions process; once accepted, they can then apply for the three-year program. Students in the program will be well-positioned to pursue primary care residency training at UB.

An inaugural gift and the SUNY match

The Jacobs School is actively raising funds for this initiative. To fully endow four primary care scholarships, the school will ultimately need to raise $14.4 million.

With a lead gift of $200,000 in hand from the James Cummings Foundation, the Jacobs School can begin funding scholarships for the first four students. Many local corporate and health care partners are expressing interest.

“Financial support makes this pathway possible,” explains Brashear. “Our ultimate goal is 12 fully endowed scholarships. And thanks to the SUNY matching program, now through April 2026, for every $2 raised, SUNY will provide another dollar.”

For example, a commitment of $800,000 will be matched by an additional $400,000 from SUNY.

“For our students who want to provide this critical care and for our neighbors who need it, this new initiative is a total win-win,” Brashear says. “It directly addresses health care access gaps and strengthens our local economy. By establishing a steady pipeline of new physicians on Buffalo’s East and West sides, we keep health care dollars in Western New York, reduce the reliance on costly emergency care and improve overall health, all of which supports stronger schools, stronger families and more resilient local businesses.”

Approximately 30 medical schools nationwide offer a three-year MD program; more information is available at the website of the Consortium of Accelerated Medical Pathway Programs.