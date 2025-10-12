Buffalo, NY — October 10, 2025 — WNY Independent Living, Inc. (WNYIL) invites community members to participate in Meet the Candidates Day 2025 on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Job Club, located at 3108 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214.

This annual civic engagement event provides voters with the opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for public office, ask questions, and learn more about their positions on issues affecting people with disabilities and the broader community.

How to attend:

In person: 3108 Main Street, Buffalo NY (WNYIL’s Job Club)

Virtual: via Zoom, with live streams on WNYIL’s Facebook and YouTube

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WNYIL

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/WNYIL

Registration is required for both in-person and virtual. To register or for more information please contact Christine Hulton at (716) 836-0822, ext. 146.

Confirmed participants (as of Oct. 8):

(Additional confirmations will be shared on WNYIL social channels.)

William E. Respress, Erie County Legislator, District 1

Kevin Hardwick, Erie County Comptroller

Betty Jean Grant, Erie County Legislator, District 2

Christine Czarnik, Erie County Comptroller

Dan Gagliardo, Amherst Town Supervisor

Talia Rodriguez, Buffalo School Board, Western District

Christina Coyle-Lenz, Erie County Legislator, District 5

John Trabert, Amherst Town Councilmember

Michael Gainer, Buffalo Mayor

About WNY Independent Living:

WNY Independent Living Inc. (WNYIL) Family of Agencies is a peer-directed organization dedicated to breaking down barriers, promoting civil rights, and enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities. WNYIL achieves this through relentless advocacy, strong partnerships, impactful programs, responsible practices, and the incorporation of individual life experiences. For more information: www.wnyil.org